AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
75
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +28%
2005
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +106%
28705
13953
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25493
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9454
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
