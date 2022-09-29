AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +39%
2005
1440
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +94%
28705
14759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3096
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11550
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
