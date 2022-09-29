Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 45 vs 170 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +30%
2005
Ryzen 7 6800H
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +96%
28705
Ryzen 7 6800H
14644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Rembrandt
Socket AM5 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 170 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 7900X?
