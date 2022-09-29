Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1282 points
  • Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +57%
2045
Ryzen 9 3950X
1301
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +29%
29704
Ryzen 9 3950X
23076
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +58%
4306
Ryzen 9 3950X
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +33%
52456
Ryzen 9 3950X
39328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +78%
2284
Ryzen 9 3950X
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +42%
20798
Ryzen 9 3950X
14602
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Zen 2
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 170 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

