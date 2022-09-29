AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1282 points
- Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +57%
2045
1301
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +29%
29704
23076
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +58%
4306
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +33%
52456
39328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +78%
2284
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +42%
20798
14602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
