AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 5900 VS AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Ryzen 9 5900 We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900 and 7900X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1715 points

19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 5900

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 29, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Vermeer Socket AM5 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 47x 30x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors 6.57 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 170 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20