We compared two CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1589 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 45 vs 170 Watt
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +30%
2045
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +110%
29704
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +25%
4306
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +109%
52456
Ryzen 9 6900HX
25069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +43%
2284
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +104%
20798
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10187
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Rembrandt
Socket AM5 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 170 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

