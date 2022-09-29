AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1589 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 45 vs 170 Watt
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +30%
2045
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +110%
29704
14167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +25%
4306
3433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +109%
52456
25069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +43%
2284
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +104%
20798
10187
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|AM5
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
