AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 98304 MB larger L3 cache size
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2192 vs 1279 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +52%
2034
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +128%
27743
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +56%
4140
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +126%
51059
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +73%
2191
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +133%
19497
8355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|8
|P-Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|44x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|120 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|162 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
