We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 7900X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2299 vs 1633 points
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +124%
33116
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +107%
24025
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11583
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 8
P-Threads 24 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 44x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 120 W 105 W
Peak temperature 89°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

