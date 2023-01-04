AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 7 7840U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 7 7840U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1832
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +18%
17585
14846
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +5%
2032
1927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +20%
12623
10478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP8
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|3000 MHz
|2700 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
