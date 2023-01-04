Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7940HS or Ryzen 7 7840U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 7 7840U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840U and 7940HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +18%
17585
Ryzen 7 7840U
14846
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +20%
12623
Ryzen 7 7840U
10478
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 7 7840U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
Socket FP8 FP8
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 15-30 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840U
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 9 7940HS?
