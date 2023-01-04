AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 9 6980HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +2%
1687
1653
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +4%
15261
14634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1871
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15525
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
