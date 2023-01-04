Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7940HS or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 7940HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2294 vs 1889 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS
1707
Ryzen 9 7900X +19%
2023
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS
18267
Ryzen 9 7900X +62%
29534
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS
1891
Ryzen 9 7900X +22%
2308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS
15716
Ryzen 9 7900X +32%
20796
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 4.0 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 25 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
Socket FP8 AM5
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 170 W
Max. Boost TDP - 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 12 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

