We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 7945HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2103 vs 1524 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +167%
34489
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +136%
19759
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8359
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 32 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket FL1 FP6
TDP 55-75 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

