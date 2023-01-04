AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2103 vs 1524 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +31%
1951
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +167%
34489
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3215
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +38%
2117
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +136%
19759
8359
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FL1
|FP6
|TDP
|55-75 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|8
|32
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
