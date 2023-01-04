AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX vs Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2294 vs 2005 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1949
Ryzen 9 7900X +4%
2023
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +18%
34830
29534
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4340
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
52472
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2015
Ryzen 9 7900X +15%
2308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18854
Ryzen 9 7900X +10%
20796
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|12
|P-Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|FL1
|AM5
|TDP
|55-75 W (configurable)
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1