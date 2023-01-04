Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7945HX or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 7945HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2294 vs 2005 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +18%
34830
Ryzen 9 7900X
29534
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX
2015
Ryzen 9 7900X +15%
2308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX
18854
Ryzen 9 7900X +10%
20796
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 12
P-Threads 32 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket FL1 AM5
TDP 55-75 W (configurable) 170 W
Max. Boost TDP - 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 7945HX?
