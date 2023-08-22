AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1589 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +38%
2152
1561
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +131%
32589
14084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3415
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24507
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +35%
2122
1575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +97%
19808
10032
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 22, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|55-75 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Socket
|FL1
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|768
|TMUs
|8
|48
|ROPs
|4
|32
|Execution Units
|2
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
