AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D vs Ryzen 9 6900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 7945HX3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1589 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +131%
32589
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +97%
19808
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10032
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 22, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 32 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 55-75 W (configurable) 45 W
Socket FL1 FP7
Peak temperature 89°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units 2 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 9 7945HX3D?
