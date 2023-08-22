Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7945HX3D or Ryzen 9 7900X3D: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D vs Ryzen 9 7900X3D

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (laptop) with 16-cores against the 4.4 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X3D and 7945HX3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 22, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 12
P-Threads 32 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 44x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (per core) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 55-75 W (configurable) 120 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 162 W
Socket FL1 AM5
Peak temperature 89°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X3D
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D or Ryzen 9 7945HX3D?
