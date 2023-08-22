AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D vs Ryzen 9 7900X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (laptop) with 16-cores against the 4.4 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +6%
2152
2022
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +18%
32589
27624
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
51111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2122
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +3%
2177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +2%
19808
19469
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 22, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|12
|P-Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (per core)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|55-75 W (configurable)
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|162 W
|Socket
|FL1
|AM5
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|448
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
