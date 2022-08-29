Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 7950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1279 points
  • Around 25.42 GB/s (53%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 65 vs 170 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +52%
2065
Ryzen 7 3700X
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +212%
38354
Ryzen 7 3700X
12287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +61%
4322
Ryzen 7 3700X
2677
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +180%
63929
Ryzen 7 3700X
22844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +73%
2231
Ryzen 7 3700X
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +179%
23624
Ryzen 7 3700X
8453
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 29, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Zen 2
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 170 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.1 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 9 7950X?
