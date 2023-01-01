Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 7950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1623 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +29%
1996
Ryzen 7 6800H
1551
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +150%
36465
Ryzen 7 6800H
14603
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +31%
4285
Ryzen 7 6800H
3273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +166%
63090
Ryzen 7 6800H
23694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +38%
2231
Ryzen 7 6800H
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +143%
24162
Ryzen 7 6800H
9947
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 29, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 32 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket AM5 FP7
TDP 170 W 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 230 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units 2 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 7950X?
