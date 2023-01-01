AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1623 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +29%
1996
1551
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +150%
36465
14603
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +31%
4285
3273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +166%
63090
23694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +38%
2231
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +143%
24162
9947
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 29, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|FP7
|TDP
|170 W
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|230 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|768
|TMUs
|8
|48
|ROPs
|4
|32
|Execution Units
|2
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
