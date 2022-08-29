AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1327 points
- Around 25.42 GB/s (53%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 105 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +57%
2056
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +104%
37997
18598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +67%
2203
1319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +94%
23384
12033
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 29, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
