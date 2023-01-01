Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 7950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1524 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 5.13 GB/s (8%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +35%
1996
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +185%
36465
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +34%
4285
Ryzen 9 5900HX
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +177%
63090
Ryzen 9 5900HX
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +47%
2231
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +192%
24162
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8269
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 29, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 32 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 FP6
TDP 170 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 230 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

