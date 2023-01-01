AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1524 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 5.13 GB/s (8%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +35%
1996
1477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +185%
36465
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +34%
4285
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +177%
63090
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +47%
2231
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +192%
24162
8269
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 29, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|FP6
|TDP
|170 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|230 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|8
|32
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
