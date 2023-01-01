We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.