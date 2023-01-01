AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1866 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +12%
2046
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +54%
38086
24799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
63467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +19%
2201
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +38%
23534
16998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 29, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|16
|P-Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|FL1
|TDP
|170 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|230 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
