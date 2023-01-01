Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and 7950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1866 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +12%
2046
Ryzen 9 7945HX
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +54%
38086
Ryzen 9 7945HX
24799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +19%
2201
Ryzen 9 7945HX
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +38%
23534
Ryzen 9 7945HX
16998
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 29, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 32 32
Base Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket AM5 FL1
TDP 170 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 230 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.1 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

