Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X3D or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 7950X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 98304 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2311 vs 1626 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +138%
36187
Ryzen 7 5800X
15193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +130%
24305
Ryzen 7 5800X
10583
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 32 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 120 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 162 W -
Peak temperature 89°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X3D
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
2. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 5800X
4. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 5800X
5. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 7 5800X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 7 5800X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
10. Intel Core i9 13900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 7950X3D?
Promotion
EnglishРусский