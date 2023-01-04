AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2271 vs 1633 points
- Has 32768 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +40%
2015
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +144%
36081
14802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3189
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27711
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +39%
2269
1629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +113%
24509
11513
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|120 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|162 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2