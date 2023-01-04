Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X3D or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 7950X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +33%
38415
Ryzen 9 7900X
28792
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +33%
27734
Ryzen 9 7900X
20799
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 12
P-Threads 32 24
Base Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket AM5 AM5
TDP 120 W 170 W
Max. Boost TDP - 230 W
Peak temperature 89°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X3D
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 7950X3D?
