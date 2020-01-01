Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 1900X or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – 65 vs 180 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 31, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 549 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket sTR4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 9.6 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 180 W 65 W
Max. temperature 68°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 20

