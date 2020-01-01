AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 47% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – 95 vs 180 Watt
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +22%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +6%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +14%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16887
Ryzen 5 3600X +9%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +25%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +5%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 31, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|549 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
