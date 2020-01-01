AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 65 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +18%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5368
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +13%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23590
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +31%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8883
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 10, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|799 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
