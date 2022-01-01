AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1006 points
- More than 22° C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +53%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15162
Ryzen 7 5800X +2%
15489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +52%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23309
Ryzen 7 5800X +23%
28607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +68%
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +8%
10670
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 10, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen
|Vermeer
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
