AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X vs Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 1920X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1006 points
  • More than 22° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 10, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen Vermeer
Socket sTR4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 9.6 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 180 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Threadripper 1920X?
