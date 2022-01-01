AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X vs Ryzen 9 5900X VS AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X AMD Ryzen 9 5900X We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900X and 1920X Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 105 vs 180 Watt

69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1006 points

More than 22° C higher critical temperature

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and Ryzen 9 5900X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released August 10, 2017 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen Vermeer Socket sTR4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 37x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 9.6 billions - Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 180 W 105 W Max. temperature 68°C 90°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 60 20