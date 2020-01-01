AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 65 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6722
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26739
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11400
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 10, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|999 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
