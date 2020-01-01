AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More than 17 °C higher critical temperature
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6722
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +7%
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26739
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +2%
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11400
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 10, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|999 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
