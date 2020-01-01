AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +27%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +37%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +20%
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26739
Ryzen 9 3950X +49%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +24%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11400
Ryzen 9 3950X +31%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 10, 2017
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|999 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
