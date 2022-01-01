Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 1950X or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X vs Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 1950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 105 vs 180 Watt
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1008 points
  • More than 22° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 10, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen Vermeer
Socket sTR4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 9.6 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 180 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 20

