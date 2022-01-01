AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X vs Ryzen 9 5950X VS AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X AMD Ryzen 9 5950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5950X and 1950X Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 105 vs 180 Watt

70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1008 points

More than 27° C higher critical temperature

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 9 5950X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released August 10, 2017 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen Vermeer Socket sTR4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 32 32 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 34x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 9.6 billions 19.2 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 180 W 105 W Max. temperature 68°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 60 20