AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.94 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +16%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5906
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +9%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25980
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +21%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10327
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|649 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.62 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
