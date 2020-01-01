AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.94 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +21%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5906
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +23%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10327
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|649 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.62 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
