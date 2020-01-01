AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.94 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +18%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25980
Ryzen 9 3900X +27%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +16%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10327
Ryzen 9 3900X +19%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|649 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.62 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
