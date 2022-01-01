Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 2920X or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X vs Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 2920X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 39.94 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1097 points
  • More than 27° C higher critical temperature
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 1, 2018 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen+ Vermeer
Socket sTR4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 9.6 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 180 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 87.62 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Threadripper 2920X?
