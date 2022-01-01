AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X vs Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.94 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1097 points
- More than 27° C higher critical temperature
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +35%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15517
Ryzen 9 5950X +68%
26074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +40%
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25630
Ryzen 9 5950X +82%
46582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +55%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10754
Ryzen 9 5950X +67%
18004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen+
|Vermeer
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.62 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
