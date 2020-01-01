AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 65 vs 180 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6964
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30839
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12917
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 31, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|899 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
