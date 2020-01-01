AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 65 vs 180 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6964
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +10%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30839
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +17%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12917
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 31, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|899 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
