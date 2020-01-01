Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 2950X or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 2950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 105 vs 180 Watt
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 31, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 899 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket sTR4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 9.6 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 180 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 87.42 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Threadripper 2950X?
