AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +16%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +2%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +9%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30839
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +16%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12917
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 31, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|899 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X