AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 105 vs 180 Watt
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1071 points
- More than 27° C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18855
Ryzen 9 5950X +38%
26074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +41%
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29969
Ryzen 9 5950X +55%
46582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +60%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12286
Ryzen 9 5950X +47%
18004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 31, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen+
|Vermeer
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
