AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Threadripper 1920X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1920X and 2950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Threadripper 1920X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 31, 2018 August 10, 2017
Launch price 899 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket sTR4 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 9.6 billions 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 180 W 180 W
Max. temperature 68°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 2048 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 87.42 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X or Threadripper 2950X?
