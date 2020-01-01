AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Threadripper 1920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 7.95 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30839
23590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 31, 2018
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|899 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|sTR4
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|9.6 billions
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|180 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|60
