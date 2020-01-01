AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 12 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Consumes up to 58% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 105 vs 250 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +19%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10000
7044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +21%
2712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +19%
32768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +31%
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +21%
12000
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|48
|24
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|250 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
