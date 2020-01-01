AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX vs Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Consumes up to 58% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 105 vs 250 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +19%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10100
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +20%
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +42%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +33%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +47%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|48
|32
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|250 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
