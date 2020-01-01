AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 24 physical cores more
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 65 vs 250 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
11378
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +16%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31509
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +25%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11584
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 13, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1799 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTR4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|8
|Threads
|64
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|250 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|20
