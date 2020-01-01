Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX vs Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 2990WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 16 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 39.74 GB/s (83%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 58% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 105 vs 250 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 13, 2018 November 25, 2019
Launch price 1799 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket sTR4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 16
Threads 64 32
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 250 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 87.42 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Threadripper 2990WX?
EnglishРусский