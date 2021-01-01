Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores against the 3.0 GHz Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2970WX and 2990WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
  • Has 8 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and Threadripper 2970WX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 13, 2018 October 1, 2018
Launch price 1799 USD 1299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket sTR4 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 24
Threads 64 48
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 250 W 250 W
Max. temperature 68°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 2048 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 87.42 GB/s 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 60 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Threadripper 2990WX?
