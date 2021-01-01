AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX vs Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores against the 3.0 GHz Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Has 8 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
11586
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2345
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11421
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 13, 2018
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|1799 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTR4
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|24
|Threads
|64
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|250 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60
|60
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1