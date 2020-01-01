AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 18 physical cores more
- Has 96 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Consumes up to 66% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 95 vs 280 Watt
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +247%
13621
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2713
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +207%
56429
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +221%
22569
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Model number
|3960X
|-
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|6
|Threads
|48
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|20
