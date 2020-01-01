AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 96 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 65 vs 280 Watt
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +178%
13621
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +1%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +143%
56429
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +161%
22569
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Model number
|3960X
|-
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|48
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 10700