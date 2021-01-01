Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 3960X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Has 124 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 20 more physical cores
  • Around 59.61 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1253 vs 849 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 35 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 37° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 1399 USD 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Model number 3960X -
Socket sTRX4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 24 4
Threads 48 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 23.5 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 280 W 35 W
Max. temperature 68°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 256 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 64 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Threadripper 3960X?
