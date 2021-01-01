AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 124 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 20 more physical cores
- Around 59.61 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1253 vs 849 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 35 vs 280 Watt
- More than 37° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +663%
13755
1802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2688
2122
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +559%
56048
8502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1277
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +495%
20805
3495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Model number
|3960X
|-
|Socket
|sTRX4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|24
|4
|Threads
|48
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|12
